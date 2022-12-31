Suspects wanted for string of armed robberies across NYC: NYPD

The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of suspects said to be behind at least 17 armed robberies, some violent, across the city.

The first incident happened on November 4, with the most recent occurring around two weeks ago on

Most of the attacks have a similar pattern, with a vehicle driving up next to the victim(s) and the two armed suspects get out, threaten, and sometimes beat the victims before stealing cell phones, expensive jewelry, and cash.

Both of the suspects are described as men with slim builds. One was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers, while the other was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the pant legs.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

