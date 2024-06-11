Suspected terrorists with ties to ISIS arrested in New York, LA, Philadelphia: Post sources

Six people suspected of having ties to ISIS were arrested in a sting operation in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, two ICE sources told The New York Post.

"Remember the Boston Marathon [bombing]? I’m afraid something like that might happen again or worse," one of the sources told The Post.

After the sting, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI released a joint statement:

"Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the U.S. has been in a heightened threat environment. The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security," the statement said.

The Post points to FBI Director Chris Wray's April testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee, warning of possible ISIS terror plots taking place in America.

"But now, increasingly concerned, is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia concert…" Wray told a House Appropriations subcommittee.

What is ISIS-K?

ISIS-K, the Islamic State Khorasan, is an extreme branch of the Islamic State militant group, founded in 2014.

Although the group has concentrated on Russia, numerous Western leaders have warned of their ability to launch attacks on Europe and the U.S.

"Exactly what that network is up to is something that’s, again, the subject of our current investigation."

FBI, Homeland Security warn of possible Pride Month threats

Federal agencies are warning that foreign terrorist organizations or their supporters might target LGBTQ-related events and venues as part of the June Pride Month.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued the announcement May 10 to raise awareness of "foreign terrorist organizations" or their supporters potentially targeting such events and venues.

The announcement did not specify any locations or indicate the agencies were tracking any specific threats.

Pride Month is a particularly important time in the LGBTQ rights movement as a way to advocate for specific issues and to celebrate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.