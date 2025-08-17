Expand / Collapse search

Suspect wanted for raping 15-year-old girl in Bronx home: police

Published  August 17, 2025 1:54pm EDT
New York City
The Brief

    • A 15-year-old girl was raped inside a home in the Bronx last week.
    • Police are looking for a man in connection with the rape.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

BRONX, NY - The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify and find a rape suspect.

What we know:

Police say the male suspect raped a 15-year-old girl inside a home in the Bronx last weekend.

The rape was reported near Prospect Avenue and East 170th Street around 8 p.m. last Sunday.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.

He is described as being 17–19 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

