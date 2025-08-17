Suspect wanted for raping 15-year-old girl in Bronx home: police
article
BRONX, NY - The NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify and find a rape suspect.
What we know:
Police say the male suspect raped a 15-year-old girl inside a home in the Bronx last weekend.
The rape was reported near Prospect Avenue and East 170th Street around 8 p.m. last Sunday.
The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police.
He is described as being 17–19 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.