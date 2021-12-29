Suspect shatters food truck windshield after failed attempt to steal tip jar

The NYPD wants to find the man who threw a bottle through a food truck windshield and stole $5 from the tip jar in Kips Bay.

The suspect was attempting to steal the tip jar when the owner of the food truck on East 28th Street put up a fight, said police.

The suspect punched the 61-year-old victim in the face, but the victim managed to take back the jar after a brief struggle.

The suspect then threw the bottle and shattered the windshield, said police. He fled the scene and into the southbound 28th Street subway station with $5.

The suspect was described as a male, who wore a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a gray shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.