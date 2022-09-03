Suspect in series of Manhattan sex assaults arrested

article

The NYPD announced Saturday that it had arrested a 20-year-old man linked to a string of late-night sex abuse incidents in Manhattan.

Police say they arrested Damian Baeza Rendon around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning and charged him with sexual abuse and forcible touching in connection to three separate incidents, dating back to June.

In the first incident, on June 28, a 22-year-old woman was walking along the Upper East Side when authorities say Rendon ran up behind her, pulled her blouse off her shoulders and placed his mouth on her breast before running away.

Then, on July 31, a 30-year-old woman was walking in SoHo when Rendon allegedly stopped in front of her and grabbed her pelvis before running away.

Finally, on August 20, a 33-year-old woman was walking home when Rendon allegedly ran up behind her and pulled up her dress, causing her underwear to tear, and placed his hand on her pelvis before again, running away.

Police did not provide specifics on what led to Rendon's arrest, and it is currently unknown if he has an attorney.