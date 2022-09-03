Video: Robbers steal over $25,000 in Queens gunpoint home invasion

The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects involved in a gunpoint home invasion in Queens last month.

One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance footage pulling a gun on a 32-year-old woman as she was returning home from shopping in Rosedale.

Soon afterward, a second suspect arrives to assist the robbery.

Police say the suspects struck the woman in the face and tied her up before stealing $19,000 in cash from a safe and $12,000 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.