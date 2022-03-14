Suspect in MoMA stabbings still on the run

The NYPD is still searching for the man who stabbed two employees of the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday. Police identified the suspect as Gary Cabana, 60, a former member of the museum.

The NYPD converged on St. Francis of Assisi Church on West 31st Street on Monday after a 911 caller thought they had spotted Cabana. It turned out to be a false alarm.

Police released surveillance camera video showing a man they say is Cabana jumping over a counter and stabbing two employees after they told him his membership had been terminated.

Cabana has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with police since the stabbings at the museum in Midtown. He has been taunting police on his social media accounts, claiming the museum employees framed him. He also said he is bipolar.

The suspect's last known address is a nonprofit residence for people experiencing issues such as homelessness and mental illness.

Cabana has a history of violent outbursts, police said. He apparently lost his job as an usher at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

A police source said Cabana later punched a manager who escorted him out when he showed up to see a performance. The source also said an aggravated harassment complaint was filed against Cabana for sending a series of threatening emails starting last November to a female union representative after losing his job.

Gary Cabana (Via NYPD)