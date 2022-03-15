MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philadelphia

The suspect in the shocking stabbings at the Museum of Modern Art was arrested in Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, said police.

Gary Cabana, 60, was picked up at a Greyhound Bus terminal after being spotted sleeping on a bench in Center City. He was charged with arson for setting fire to a hotel room where he had been staying.

Cabana offered no explanation as to why he stabbed two employees at the MoMA. He claimed he was framed by museum employees.

"Read my Instagram," Cabana said to reporters.

"Around 6 p.m. Monday evening, six District Police and Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire at the Best Western hotel on the 1200 block of Fine Street," said Philadelphia Police Scott Small. "There was a fire in one of the hotel rooms on the fifth floor."

Charges against Cabana in the stabbings were pending while he is extradited.

A day earlier, the NYPD converged on St. Francis of Assisi Church on West 31st Street on Monday after a 911 caller thought they had spotted Cabana. It turned out to be a false alarm.

Police released surveillance camera video showing a man they say is Cabana jumping over a counter and stabbing two employees after they told him his membership had been terminated.

Cabana has been playing a cat-and-mouse game with police since the stabbings at the museum in Midtown. He has been taunting police on his social media accounts, claiming the museum employees framed him. He also said he is bipolar.

The suspect's last known address was a nonprofit residence for people experiencing issues such as homelessness and mental illness.

Cabana has a history of violent outbursts, police said. He apparently lost his job as an usher at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

A police source said Cabana later punched a manager who escorted him out when he showed up to see a performance. The source also said an aggravated harassment complaint was filed against Cabana for sending a series of threatening emails starting last November to a female union representative after losing his job.