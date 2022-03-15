Suspect in deadly shootings of homeless arrested in Washington, DC, police say

A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with several attacks and deadly shootings on homeless people in New York City and Washington, D.C, said police.

"Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips," wrote DC police via Twitter.

The arrest took place in the southeast section of DC. No formal charges were announced. More information was expected to be forthcoming.

Early Saturday morning, the gunman shot a homeless man who was sleeping near King Street and Varick Street in Tribeca, the NYPD said. His injuries were minor. About 30 minutes later, the gunman shot and killed a sleeping homeless man near Lafayette Street and Howard Street in Soho. The victim was hit in his head and neck, police said.

The NYPD initially believed that the death of a homeless man found with a wound to his right leg in Tribeca on Sunday evening was related to the serial killer but sources told FOX 5 News that investigators were leaning towards a drug overdose as a cause of death. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

The NYPD released images of the man wanted in the shootings. He was wearing all black and appeared to have a blue surgical glove on the hand he used to fire the gun.

"The case is a clear and horrific intentional act of taking the life of someone, it appears, because he was homeless," Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference over the weekend. "Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets."

Authorities in D.C. said the New York City shooter could be the same person wanted for three similar incidents in the nation's capital that began on March 3. Two of those victims survived while a third victim died. That victim was found dead inside a tent fire on March 9. He had been shot and stabbed to death before the fire, authorities said.

Homeless men targeted in deadly NYC, DC street attacks

"We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice," D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news release.

The NYPD offered a reward for information that lead to the arrest of the suspect wanted for shooting homeless people in New York City and Washington, DC.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

"Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said over the weekend. "We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice."

With The Associated Press.