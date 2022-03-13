Man targeted homeless men in NYC street attacks, killing one, wounding second

article

The NYPD was searching for a gunman who was targeting homeless people sleeping in on the streets of Manhattan.

In the first incident around 5 a.m. on Saturday, police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right arm on King St. between Varick St. and 6th Ave.

The victim was sleeping there when a man walked up and shot him.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Then just before 5 p.m., the NYPD responded to a 911 call outside of 148 Lafayette Street.

Police found a dead man inside a sleeping back who had been shot in the head and neck.

Officers found a video that showed a man went up to the victim about 6 a.m. and shot him before taking off on Howard St.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing. A photo of a man wanted in connection with the crimes was released on Sunday. He was wearing all black and appeared to have a blue surgical glove on the hand he used to fire the gun.

"The case is a clear and horrific intentional act of taking the life of someone, it appears, because he was homeless," Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. "Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets."

The attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York's Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.