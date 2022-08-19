Suspect in Bronx sucker-punch attack back behind bars

New York Governor Kathy Hochul revealed Friday that police had once again arrested Bui Van Phu, the man who allegedly randomly punched a stranger in the back of the head in the Bronx last week.

A convicted Level 3 sex offender on lifetime parole, Van Phu was initially released without bail on Thursday after the Bronx District Attorney granted him supervised release and downgraded the charges against him from murder to misdemeanors of assault and harassment.

Van Phu's victim required brain surgery and remains in a coma.

"I took action in my own hands. I directed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to immediately examine whether this parole violation occurred -- yes, it did. You could tell it occured. This is a person on lifetime parole and as of minutes ago, that person is now in custody," Hochul said at a press conference on Friday. "That is at my direction. The people of New York need to know that as their governor, I'll stand up and protect them."

Hochul also said she'd asked the state's District Attorneys and judges to acquaint themselves with the changes in the bail reform laws that went into effect in May.