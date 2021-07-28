Suspect identified after woman dies following attempted subway robbery: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released the name of a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery at a Lower Manhattan subway station after a 58-year-old woman who was left in a coma by the incident died.
According to authorities, Than Wtwe Than was walking out of the Canal Street subway station with her 22-year-old son when a thief tried to rip the son's bag away, causing him and his mother to fall down the stairs.
Than was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for severe head trauma caused by the fall. She died on July 21.
Now, police have identified her attacker as 52-year-old David Robinson.
While the motivation for the attack is unknown, the NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.
