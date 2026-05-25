Deadly double shooting breaks out in Brooklyn laundromat on Memorial Day
BROOKLYN - The Memorial Day holiday was marred by gun violence in Brooklyn when a shooter opened fire inside a laundromat, killing one person and injuring another before fleeing.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a person shot inside a laundromat near Utica Ave and Ave J around 8 a.m. Monday.
They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds; a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and a 68-year-old man with a graze wound to the foot.
The 41-year-old succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, and the 68-year-old man is in stable condition.
Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction following the deadly shooting. No arrests have been made.
What we know:
The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released. The motive is also unknown, along with any possible suspect descriptions.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.