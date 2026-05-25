Deadly double shooting breaks out in Brooklyn laundromat on Memorial Day

The Brief One man was killed and another injured in a Memorial Day shooting in Brooklyn. The shooting unfolded around 8 a.m. Monday inside a laundromat. Police say the suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made.



The Memorial Day holiday was marred by gun violence in Brooklyn when a shooter opened fire inside a laundromat, killing one person and injuring another before fleeing.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person shot inside a laundromat near Utica Ave and Ave J around 8 a.m. Monday.

They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds; a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and a 68-year-old man with a graze wound to the foot.

The 41-year-old succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, and the 68-year-old man is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled in an unknown direction following the deadly shooting. No arrests have been made.

What we know:

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released. The motive is also unknown, along with any possible suspect descriptions.