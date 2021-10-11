Suspect busted in 12th high-end armed robbery

The NYPD made an arrest Monday in connection with a string of high-end armed robberies across Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens.

According to cops, two suspects in a black Mercedes targeted high-end locations and patrons just after 1 a.m. in the area of West 28th Street and Sixth Avenue in the Flatiron District. Police then opened fire on the vehicle. No one was struck, but one suspect was arrested.

Details surrounding the shooting and apprehension were not released by police as they searched for another suspect.

The first in at least 12 robberies began on Aug. 14 when a 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man walked to the corner of West 30 St. and Broadway after leaving Tao Downtown just before 4:30 a.m. The two men got out of a black Mercedes Benz, walked up to the victims, pulled a gun and took multiple pieces of jewelry worth more than $4 million.

The second robbery took place just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 34-year-old man had just left Pergola restaurant located at 36 West 28 Street and was walking toward Broadway in Chelsea when a black Mercedes Benz approached and parked at the corner.

Two men got out of the car and pointed a gun at the victim. They took a Cuban necklace, a tennis bracelet, and an Audemar watch from the victim, with a total value of approximately $100,000.

The NYPD was also investigating a possible connection between the suspects and a shooting outside trendy Philippe Chow restaurant on the Upper East Side.