Suspect arrested in beating and attempted rape in Harlem

The NYPD has arrested a Bronx man suspected of brutally beating and trying to rape a woman in Manhattan on Friday.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested and charged Rasheen Davis, 39, with attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery, and sex abuse.

A 43-year-old woman was walking along West 123rd Street near Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 11:30 p.m. on Friday when someone attacked her.

Police are accusing Davis of punching the woman in the head, knocking her to the ground, and then repeatedly kicking her in the head and body. He then dragged her between parked cars, stripped off her clothes, and attempted to rape her, police said.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Harlem Hospital to be treated for critical wounds .

A group of Harlem residents held a rally on Tuesday night to condemn violence in the community, citing this brutal attack.

Anyone with information that could help with the case can contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .