Suspect arrested after shootings of NYC gas station worker, Philadelphia parking worker

Police say they have arrested the suspected wanted for allegedly shooting a gas station worker in the Bronx and a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested Wednesday night in Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Saulsbury is accused of shooting a Sunoco gas station employee in the head in the Bronx on November 22. Police say he approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road and shot the victim, a 59-year-old man, twice at point-blank range.

Then, just days later on November 25, he allegedly shot Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer Timothy McKenzie in another brazen point-blank shooting.

"We believe both acts right now appear to be random, there was no rhyme or reason to these incidents," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said. about the shootings.