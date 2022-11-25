Gunman caught on video shooting Bronx gas station worker in the head

The NYPD is searching for a gunman who was caught in a shocking video shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday.

According to authorities, at around 7 p.m. the suspect approached a locked Sunoco station on Boston Road.

Videos shows the victim, a 59-year-old man who worked at the station, unlocking the door to assist the suspect. The two have a short conversation before the suspect displays a firearm and shoots the man in the head roughly two times from point-blank range.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hosptials/Jacobi where he is listed in critical condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The suspect is described as a man last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.