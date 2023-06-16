Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after setting American flag on fire on Staten Island: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Staten Island
FOX 5 NY

NYPD: Man set American flag on fire

The NYPD announced it has arrested the man they say set a American flag on fire outside of a home on Staten Island.

STATEN ISLAND - A man has been arrested after allegedly burning an American flag on Staten Island.

Security footage shows the suspect walking up to a home on Midland and Nugent Avenues early in the morning on Flag Day.

The suspect uses a lighter to set the corners of the flag on fire, before walking away as it burns.

The NYPD says it has arrested 48-year-old John Potts in connection to the crime. He is being charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and arson. 