Suspect arrested after setting American flag on fire on Staten Island: NYPD

A man has been arrested after allegedly burning an American flag on Staten Island.

Security footage shows the suspect walking up to a home on Midland and Nugent Avenues early in the morning on Flag Day.

The suspect uses a lighter to set the corners of the flag on fire, before walking away as it burns.

The NYPD says it has arrested 48-year-old John Potts in connection to the crime. He is being charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and arson.