Brooklyn stabbing: Man arrested after young kids, women killed in Bensonhurst

A man has been arrested after two young kids and two women were stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn home Friday night, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Shahboz Rajabboev of Brooklyn.

Rajabboev was charged with four counts of Muder 1st degree and four counts of Murder 2nd degree, policec said.

Police received a call of an assault in progress on Avenue P and West 8th Street in Bensonhurst around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman, 56, stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Police also found a 27-year-old woman, a boy, 4, and a 5-year-old girl.

Fayzieva Mavlyuda, 56, Maftuna Khakimova, 27, Kamila Shavkatova, 5, and Timur Shavkatov, 4, from Brooklyn, were identified as victims in the incident.

Police said Mavlyuda is the grandmother and Shavkatova is the mother to both of the children.

All of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive is unclear at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.