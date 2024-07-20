Police find 2 women, 2 children inside Brooklyn home: Victims ID'd

Four people were found dead, some stabbed to death, inside a Brooklyn home Friday night, police say.

Police received a call of an assault in progress on Avenue P and West 8th Street in Bensonhurst around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman, 56, stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Police also found a 27-year-old woman, a boy, 4, and a 5-year-old girl.

Fayzieva Mavlyuda, 56, Maftuna Khakimova, 27, Kamila Shavkatova 5, and Timur Shavkatov 4, from Brooklyn, were identified as victims in the incident.

The relation of the victims has not been confirmed at this time.



All of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive of the crime is unclear, but police say a 24-year-old man is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.