Suspect operating Amazon delivery truck stole packages in Brooklyn

A suspect operating an Amazon delivery truck was caught on surveillance video stealing packages already at a location from previous deliveries in Brooklyn, the NYPD says.

The NYPD says on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 3:10 p.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance video exiting the vehicle to deliver packages to a home in the vicinity of 58 Street and 13 Avenue. While in front of the home, the suspect was seen removing packages that were already at the location from previous deliveries and loading them into the vehicle, the NYPD says.

The NYPD says the suspect also opened and removed items from the packages that they were delivering to the home. The suspect fled the location.

The suspect is described as female with a light complexion, around 30-years-old, about 5'7" and 155 lbs. They were last seen wearing an Amazon vest, an orange hooded sweatshirt and orange sneakers.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.