Suspect accused of raping Manhattan runner has 18 prior arrests

The suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was out for a run in a park on Manhattan's west side appeared in court on Friday.

Police say 29-year-old Carl Phanor sexually attacked a 43-year-old woman early Thursday near Pier 45.

Authorities believe he may Laos be the suspect behind a pair of sexual assaults from earlier this year.

Phanor reportedly has been arrested at least 18 times and faces multiple charges including rape in the first degree.

Phanor was remanded in custody and is expected back in court on November 9.

