Suspect accused of ambush attacks on NYPD cops appears in court

Police ambush suspect Robert Williams was back in court on Friday as he was indicted by a grand jury on 11 counts of attempted murder and 12 counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

On February 8, Williams allegedly approached and opened fire on a police van with two officers inside, injuring one. Surveillance video then shows him entering the 41st Precinct the next morning and opening fire until he was out of ammunition.

Police officers filled the courtroom for Williams’ hearing, police union officials calling on New Yorkers to tell police when they know someone is a danger.

“We’re not different than you,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch. “We just wear a different kind of uniform than you do.”

Williams’ attack has deepened the rift between members of the NYPD and some progressive elected officials, which was further highlighted when Lynch said that they had invited elected officials to come with them but that no officials responded.

Williams will be back in court on March 6.