NYC councilmember arrested during homeless shelter protest in Brooklyn

NYC Councilmember Susan Zhuang was arrested during a homeless shelter protest in Brooklyn, the City Council's office told FOX 5 NY.

The protest, called "Residents Against Homeless Shelters," happened on 86th Street in Bensonhurst.

Police said there were approximately 150 participants in the group.

The City Council office said Zhuang, a Democrat, was protecting an elderly woman who was being pushed into the barricades. The New York Post said Zhuang allegedly bit Deputy Chief of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South Frank DiGiacomo on the arm when he tried to pull her away from the barriers.

Zhuang was put into a headlock and had her hair pulled, the office added.

The Post said Zhuang was arrested on charges of second-degree and third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Police said some people were taken into custody and officers suffered minor injuries.

There is no word yet on the number of arrests that were made.

The Post said Zhuang was being held at the 62nd Precinct Wednesday morning, according to sources, and has now been released.