Supporters outnumber protesters as 'Drag Story Hour' returns in Queens

Drag Story Hour returned to the Queens Public Library in Jackson Heights on Friday, drawing many supporters with far fewer protesters than in previous events.

Members of the LGBTQ community, their allies, and other supporters outnumbered protesters by roughly 100 to maybe half a dozen people.

There had been fears leading into the event that there would be a repeat of the scenes seen last December when supporters clashed with protesters. Some of the protesters were members of the far-right group known as the Proud Boys, while others could be seen flashing white supremacist hand gestures and making the Nazi salute.

Drag Story Hour has become a nationwide flashpoint over LGBTQ rights. The events feature drag performers reading children's books to kids. The Queens Public Library's website describes it as a celebration of gender diversity and a place to encourage children to express themselves however they feel comfortable.

According to the NYPD, one person was arrested Friday for reckless endangerment and were removed.