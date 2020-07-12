‘Support Our Police’ rally held in Rockland County

Hundreds of people gathered in Suffern in Rockland County on Sunday for a “Support Our Police” rally.

“We believe in the right of law and order,” Suffern Mayor Ed Markunas said at the rally. “We will continue to support law enforcement, to support law and order. As we all know, that is the difference between good and evil.”

After the rally, Markunas painted a blue line in between the double yellow line directly in front of the village’s police station.

“We’re very blessed in Suffern, we have a lot of support in the community,” Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn said after the rally. “Police officers have been unfairly under attack all over the nation and it’s great to see the turnout and the tremendous support.”