Supervising Fire Marshal George E. Snyder dies after 22 years of service with FDNY

Supervising Fire Marshal George E. Snyder has died after suffering a cardiac episode, newly appointed FDNY commissioner Robert S. Tucker announced.

Snyder, 53, of Yonkers, had a cardiac episode after working on Friday and died on Saturday.

"This is the tragic loss of a man who chose a life of brave service to others, first working as a firefighter and promoted to fire marshal, then eventually to Supervising Fire Marshal. He recently took on the important role of heading up our Lithium-Ion Battery Task Force, bringing expertise and knowledge to the subject," Tucker said.

Snyder's career

Synder began his career with the FDNY in May 2002. He was first assigned to Engine 36 in East Harlem and then transferred to Engine 47 in Morningside Heights.

In 2009, he became a fire marshal and then was promoted to Supervising Fire Marshal in 2019.

Recently, he was assigned to the Special Operations Command, where he started the Lithium-Ion Battery Task Force.

Throughout his 22-year career, he was cited five times for meritorious acts.

"Our entire Department mourns the passing of this heroic individual who dedicated himself to our city. Our thoughts are with his family, the fire marshals who worked closely with him, and our entire Department," Tucker said.