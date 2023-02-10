Wings, fries and even a candy station: Super Bowl party food ideas
NEW YORK - The big game is Sunday, and it's not a Super Bowl party without Super Bowl food. Elisa DiStefano, senior lifestyle host at Newsday, joined Good Day New York to discuss some great game day food ideas:
Welcome Drink Station
- Tailgate tea dispenser with mason jar football cups and solo cup dispenser.
- Bucket of Arizona Ice Tea.
Snack Stations
- Snack stadium-elevated appetizer full of meats, cheeses and veggies inside a stadium structure.
- Fries & fixings - a board full of fries, including curly, waffle, crinkle, with sauces.
- Wing station - different flavored wings on a wing rack.
Team Themed Food
- Philadelphia hoagie.
- Rihanna themed "Umbrella", "Diamonds", "SOS" & "Lemon" cocktails. Rihanna Painting, Cherries?, Risers, Pour It Up Sign.
Sweet Treats
- Chocolate gold Super Bowl trophy and chocolate covered strawberry football
- LVII filled with treats in team colors
- Team themed cookies
- Cupcake pull-apart football field
- Donuts