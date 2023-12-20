Drivers brawl on Sunrise Highway after car flips over on Long Island: VIDEO

Three people were arrested on Wednesday after getting into a brawl after a car crash on Sunrise Highway.

According to police, two vehicles crashed near North Green Avenue at around 12:35 p.m., with one flipping over onto its side.

The occupants of both vehicles, who police say both knew each other, got out of the cars and began to fight.

Video captures of the scene saw two of the suspects wielding pieces of wood and swinging them at their opponents as the fight spilled onto the side of the roadway. The fight was eventually broken up with the help of bystanders.

Multiple people were taken to local hospitals afterward for non-life-threatening injuries.

Three males, two adults, and one juvenile were arrested after the brawl and charged with second-degree assault.