Summer getaways: Day-tripping to New York's Hudson Valley

Travelers don't have to go too far to find the perfect getaway in New York.

The Hudson Valley is a short train, bus or car ride away for those looking to get out of the city and into a new world without straying too far from home.

Day trips to Saugerties

City folks call Saugerties, New York, in Ulster County "the country" but it's really just two hours away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, although it's worlds away in spirit.

One hundred years ago, the land which houses the Diamond Mills Hotel and Black Barn Hudson Valley restaurant was home to a paper mill. Tom Struzzieri spearheaded the project that turned this property into something special.

Credit: Nicole Wren

The hotel has 30 rooms, all designed with a European feel and all overlooking the Esopus falls; a dramatic natural waterfall. Struzzieri said it was a no-brainer investing in a community he loves.

When you visit, treat your taste buds to a meal at "Black Barn Hudson Valley." In the large but cozy dining room, guests can get a rustic, woodsy vibe. Executive Chef Marcos Castros offers everything from mushroom toast, to a dry-aged NY strip and fair isle salmon.

He said the menu was designed to appeal to everyone.

Day trips to Dutchess County

Across the river in Dutchess County, you'll find the reclaimed motel in Red Hook New York. Formerly The Hearthstone, it had seen it's better days, at least until Jared Vengrin and his wife Kendra Sinclair decided to take matters into their own hands and renovate the place.

Credit: Lawrence Braun

They worked full-time jobs in New York City and worked weekends in Red Hook until they got everything done. They knew if you build it they will come. Now, every room has been individually curated with vintage and second-hand items. Many of the rooms look out onto the horizon, giving you a peaceful, relaxing vibe.

Day trips to Camptown

If you're more the outdoorsy type, you may want to camp out at Camptown.

The 50-room hotel is located at the foot of the Catskill mountains, just over the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. It has 24 hotel rooms and 26 more secluded log cabins.

It's a hideaway done your way. Camptown sits on 22 acres of land, so there's more than enough space for restaurant Casa Susanna, which specializes in modern Mexican cuisine.

Cheers!

As the Hudson Valley heats up, more city slickers are getting hooked and finding there's more to do than they originally expected.

Credit: Eric Petchek

If you find yourself in the Hudson Valley, don't leave without experiencing a little lasting joy. It comes in a glass or can.

Alex and Emily Wenner feel like winners after leaving city life in Brooklyn behind to pursue their dreams.

The gorgeous glass building serves as a combined brewery and tasting room. There are several standout beers like a classic English stout made with local beets. The 'ILOVIT Lager', the Czech Pilsner and the pink-tinted "Brutally Razz".

At Lasting Joy Brewery, you can sip, relax, repeat. So the next time you're thinking a little road trip is in order, you don't have to go out of state, consider heading upstate instead.