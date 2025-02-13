Man charged with murder of 65-year-old found inside suitcase near Governor’s Island

The Brief The body found floating inside a suitcase on the East River near Governor’s Island on Wednesday has been identified, according to police. Officials say both the victim and the suspect are registered at the same address, but their exact relationship is unclear. It's still unclear how exactly the 65-year-old was killed or what led up to the crime.



The body found floating inside a suitcase on the East River near Governor’s Island on Wednesday has been identified, according to police.

Officials say both the victim and the suspect knew each other and were residents in the same building.

What we know:

Police say Edwin Echevarria, 65, was identified as the man inside the suitcase.

Christian Millet, 23, was arrested in connection to the body found. Millet faces murder in the second degree.

It's still unclear how exactly Echevarria was killed or what led up to the crime.