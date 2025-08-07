Suffolk County Exec. offers tax breaks to NYC companies seeking refuge if Mamdani wins

The Brief The Suffolk County Executive wants to offer tax breaks to New York City corporations that relocate to the county if Democratic nominee for NYC's mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, wins the election. On WABC 770 AM's "Cat's Roundtable" show, Executive Ed Romaine told host John Catsimatidis that he is encouraging NYC companies to "come to Suffolk." NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani plans to fund his campaign promises to make the city affordable by raising taxes on NYC-based corporations and the wealthiest New Yorkers.



Long Island's Suffolk County Executive and Republican Ed Romaine says he is encouraging New York City corporations to move to Suffolk County for tax breaks, if Democratic nominee for New York City's mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, wins the election.

What Exec. Romaine is saying

What we know:

In WABC 770 AM's "Cat's Roundtable" show, Romaine expressed opposition to Mamdani's proposed methods to pay for his policies to host John Catsimatidis. Said policies include bringing down the cost of living for New Yorkers through universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores and more.

"If Mr. Mamdani wins, I'm gonna encourage many of the corporations that do business in New York City to come to Suffolk, and we're gonna give them tax breaks," said Romaine.

The backstory:

One of Zohran Mamdani's campaign promises is bringing down the cost of living through universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, free buses and more. He plans to pay for his proposals by raising taxes on both NYC-based corporations and the wealthiest New Yorkers.

By the numbers:

If elected, Mamdani will raise the corporate tax to match New Jersey’s 11.5 percent, which is projected to bring in around $5 billion, according to his website. He will also tax the wealthiest 1 percent of New Yorkers – those earning above $1 million annually – a flat 2 percent tax.

In a one-on-one interview with FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay in June, Mamdani agreed that he would be willing to negotiate on most policies, except for his affordability proposals. He was confident about raising taxes on the wealthy, despite push back from Albany.