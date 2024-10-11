Suffolk police seizes largest fentanyl bust in county history

Suffolk County officials have announced the arrest of a 43-year-odl Bellport man in connection with the largest fentanyl bust in the county's history.

Authorities say they seized more than seven kilograms of fentanyl, a cheap and potent synthetic opioid, from a nightstand next to a child's bedroom in the home of Remon Gibson of Bellport.

According to district attorney Ray Tierney, the amount of fentanyl recovered is enough to kill every man, woman and child on Long Island.

"Gone are the days of cocaine and heroin, although they’re still out there, they're now being mixed with these more lethal types of lab created drugs," Tierney said. "We’re looking at taking out these major traffickers and disincentivizing what’s otherwise a lucrative trade."

The investigation, which involved multiple agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), also resulted in the seizure of eight kilograms of cocaine, more than a pound of xylazine (a veterinary sedative), and $80,000 in cash.

This bust follows another recent Suffolk County seizure of carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer that is about 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is known on the streets as "Super Mario." Authorities warn of the increasing danger these drugs pose as they continue to flood the streets.

"With this seizure we're saving lives - thousands of them, but when you add up the thousands of lives we lost after my son passed away, we need to do more," said Lori Carbonaro who lost her son Nick to an overdose when he was 22.

Law enforcement and advocates are vowing to do more by reducing the supply side and doubling down on prevention, treatment and education programs.

"Every grain of fentanyl taken off the street, translates into potentially a life that is saved," said Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds who is the president and CEO of the Family & Children’s Association.