Suffolk police K-9 bit individual at funeral for NYPD Det. Islam
LONG ISLAND - A Suffolk County police K-9 escaped from a police vehicle and bit someone during the funeral for NYPD Detective Didarul Islam in the Bronx yesterday.
What we know:
A funeral was held at a mosque in the Bronx yesterday for NYPD Detective Didarul Islam, one of the four victims killed in Monday’s deadly Midtown office shooting.
During the funeral, a Suffolk County police K-9 escaped a police vehicle after one of the vehicle's doors was opened – the dog escaped and, subsequently, bit an individual.
"The dog's handler recalled the dog and gained custody," according to a statement from Suffolk Public Information on the incident.
The department is currently reviewing the incident.
What we don't know:
The identity of the individual that was bitten is unknown.
The severity of the bite, as well as the current status of the individual who was bitten, is also unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by a statement from Suffolk Public Information and reporting from FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.