Suffolk police K-9 bit individual at funeral for NYPD Det. Islam

The Brief A Suffolk County police K-9 escaped from a police vehicle and bit someone during the funeral for NYPD Detective Didarul Islam in the Bronx yesterday. "The dog's handler recalled the dog and gained custody," according to a statement from Suffolk Public Information on the incident. The department is currently reviewing the incident.



K-9 bit individual during funeral held for NYPD detective

What we know:

A funeral was held at a mosque in the Bronx yesterday for NYPD Detective Didarul Islam, one of the four victims killed in Monday’s deadly Midtown office shooting.

During the funeral, a Suffolk County police K-9 escaped a police vehicle after one of the vehicle's doors was opened – the dog escaped and, subsequently, bit an individual.

"The dog's handler recalled the dog and gained custody," according to a statement from Suffolk Public Information on the incident.

The department is currently reviewing the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the individual that was bitten is unknown.

The severity of the bite, as well as the current status of the individual who was bitten, is also unknown.