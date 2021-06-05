Suffolk County man arrested for allegedly killing dog on Facetime: Police

article

A Suffolk County man has been arrested for allegedly killing a dog and threatening a family member, according to police.

Authorities say that on May 9, a 23-year-old man found a Chihuahua that had escaped from its home in Central Islip.

After keeping the dog for nearly a month, the man then contacted a family member via FaceTime on June 1 and strangled the dog to death while threatening his family member during the video call.

Police investigated the incident and determined the dog's remains had been discarded. They were later recovered at a waste facility in Holbrook.

The man was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.