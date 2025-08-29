Expand / Collapse search

Suffolk County detectives investigating death of man who fell from lighthouse

By
Published  August 29, 2025 3:44pm EDT
Long Island
[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Fire Island LighthouseRobert Moses State ParkLong Island, NY

LONG ISLAND - Suffolk County detectives are investigating the death of a man who fell from the Fire Island Lighthouse. 

Man falls from observation platform

What we know:

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are looking into the death of a man who fell from the observation platform at the Fire Island Lighthouse earlier today, August 29.

The man fell from the platform at 1:45 p.m.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has yet to be determined.

It is also not currently known how the man fell from the observation platform.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the Suffolk County Police Department.

