Suffolk County detectives investigating death of man who fell from lighthouse

Man falls from observation platform

What we know:

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are looking into the death of a man who fell from the observation platform at the Fire Island Lighthouse earlier today, August 29.

The man fell from the platform at 1:45 p.m.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has yet to be determined.

It is also not currently known how the man fell from the observation platform.

This is an ongoing investigation.