Suffolk County launches task force to crackdown on street racing after "takeover" chaos

Suffolk County authorities say they are taking action to curb illegal street racing after a chaotic weekend of car stunts left streets damaged and emergency responders injured.

Videos circulating on social media show drivers speeding through Suffolk County in what officials are calling a "wild weekend takeover," leading to slashed police vehicle tires, damaged cars, and at least one vehicle that caught fire as its driver attempted to flee.

"There are police officers and first responders getting injured," said Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Police have already made arrests, including Jordy Yanzaguano of Westbury and Dennis Kaprov of Brooklyn.

"We will find, we will arrest and our DA will prosecute you," said Lou Civello, president of the Suffolk County PBA.

This latest crackdown follows another incident last month when a woman was struck by a vehicle in a similar car takeover further east. In response, Suffolk County has created a Street Takeover Task Force.

The unit will work with sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol officers, and the county’s crime analysis center to prevent future incidents.

"We’re using all of our intelligence and video to try to identify anyone involved in these," said Kevin Catalina, deputy commissioner of the Suffolk County Police Department.

Officials have also put forward a $500 reward for tips leading to arrests in future street racing incidents, in hopes of deterring additional dangerous gatherings.