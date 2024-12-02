Suffolk County ends red-light camera program

After 14 years, Suffolk County is pumping the brakes on its controversial red-light camera program.

"I think it wasn't benefitting anyone, you don’t stop and make a right, and you get a ticket," said one driver.



The enforcement program that generated close to $290 million in fines and fees over the past 14 years was initially introduced by officials who said it would make the roads safer.

But opponents argued it was a cash grab for the county, adding it increased rear-end crashes when drivers stopped short to avoid tickets. A similar program in Nassau County still remains active.



"The program was flawed from the beginning," said Leg. Anthony Piccirillo.

"It wasn't about saving lives, it was about saving budgets." — Leg. Anthony Piccirillo

The ending of the program in Suffolk comes just days after a state appellate division court ruled that the admin fees tacked onto the tickets issued in both Nassau and Suffolk are illegal. While late fees were allowed, other fees were not.



Because of all of this, hundreds of millions of dollars could be owed to drivers.



"The purpose of the lawsuit is to get back every dime that was paid in excess of the statutory $50 and $25," David Raimondo said, who is representing the drivers in the lawsuit. "I'm hoping the residence of Nassau and Suffolk have some sense of justice … let's hope they're happy when they get their refunds."



Nassau County says its 2025 budget will not be impacted by the court’s decision. Suffolk isn’t commenting on pending litigation, but told FOX 5 when it comes to ending the red light camera program - they won’t be affected by any lost revenue.