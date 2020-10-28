Suffolk County cracks down on potential super-spreader events

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called out North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue as the latest business to violate social gathering guidelines. The venue hosted a wedding on Oct. 17 that left one-third of its 91 guests with coronavirus and 159 people in quarantine. The club faces up to $17,000 in fines.

And another event in Bellport on the same night resulted in more than 20 people testing positive. While that party didn't violate social gathering guidelines, officials reminded people that spreader events like these are a threat to public health and economic recovery.

"Between this wedding and this birthday party, there are 56 positive COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 people under quarantine," Bellone said.

The Miller Place Inn is closed for parties until further notice after a Sweet 16 earlier this month led to 37 positive COVID-19 cases. And just this past weekend, a Farmingville resident on Somers Court hosted a party with 200 to 300 individuals in attendance. Officials say no cases have been reported yet.

"All it takes is for one attendee to be positive to lead to a spread among partygoers and then their families," Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.

Suffolk County police officers have made over 3,000 checks in response to COVID calls and as many as 12,000 proactive checks to make sure residents and businesses are complying. Officials urge individuals to take precautions over Halloween weekend. Suspected violations can be reported to 311 or 631-852-COPS.

