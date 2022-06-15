NYC subway shooting suspect indicted, faces judge

A Manhattan grand jury indicted a Brooklyn man on murder and weapon charges in connection with the random fatal shooting of a fellow subway rider.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arraigned in Manhattan court on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Daniel Enriquez, 48, back on May 22, according to the district attorney.

"Enriquez's vibrant life was brutally cut short in a flash of violence that shocked our city," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "My heart goes out to Mr. Enriquez's loved ones as they continue to mourn the death of a cherished son, brother, partner, and so much more."

Witnesses told investigators that Abdullah was pacing inside a subway car of a Q train that was crossing the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn into Manhattan when he suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Enriquez once in the chest, the NYPD and DA have said.

When the train arrived at the Canal Street station, Abdullah took off and handed the gun to a homeless man on the station stairs, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Subway riders, MTA workers, and first responders tried to help Enriquez but he died from blood loss, the DA's office said in a news release.

Cops arrested Abdullah two days later.

Witnesses identified Abdullah during a suspect lineup, according to prosecutors. However, Abdullah's Legal Aid attorney Kristin Bruan said she raised an issue in court on Wednesday with the process.

"I personally witnessed five people do lineups and not identify my client," Bruan told reporters after the arraignment. "The hardest part is the public assuming guilt because the police said that they 'got him.'"

Authorities have said Abdullah has gang ties.

A judge ordered him to be held in custody until his next court appearance on July 13.

In his statement, the district attorney promised to "ensure accountability for this terrible crime."

"I want to thank the first responders and passengers who tried so diligently to save Mr. Enriquez," Bragg said. "In a dark moment for our city, your bravery shined a light on the heart of New Yorkers."

With FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis.