Subway service suspended after water main break

A water main break in Lower Manhattan is causing major delays and suspensions of service on the New York City subway Sunday afternoon.

Water flooded the tracks at the Canal Street station, rising nearly to the level of the platform.

As a result, there is no train service between 14th Street and South Ferry, 2 trains are running on the 5 line in both directions between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and Nevins Street and there is no 3 train service between 96th Street and Fulton Street.

Crews are on the site working to pump out the water, although it is unclear how long it will take.

