Subway rider stabbed in Bronx; NYPD seek suspect

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on a Bronx subway train Friday morning.

What we know:

Police say a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times while riding a southbound 5 train around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, April 18. The incident occurred near the East 219th Street subway station, within the jurisdiction of the 47th Precinct and Transit District 12.

According to the NYPD, an unidentified man approached the victim, displayed a knife, and, seemingly unprovoked, stabbed him several times in the torso.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the attack was targeted or random, and no motive has been disclosed. It is also unclear whether the victim and suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black vest, a blue sweatshirt, gray pants, and multi-colored sneakers.

What's next:

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.