Subway passenger shot in Brooklyn

A subway passenger was shot after a dispute with two transit workers in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

A police source told Fox 5 News that two MTA workers on the R train were having some sort of dispute with a passenger.

One of the MTA workers had a gun. When the train pulled in to the Union Street station in Park Slope, the dispute continued onto the on the mezzanine level.

The armed MTA worker shot the passenger, the source said, but it isn't clear why.

The passenger is in critical condition at Methodist Hospital.

Video from Citizen.com showed a very active scene outside the station.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when possible.