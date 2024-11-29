Study finds texting shortcuts save time—but annoy almost everyone

Think twice before firing off that "LMK" text—those time-saving shortcuts might be doing more harm than good.

A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology reveals that while 99.3% of people use text abbreviations to save time, these shortcuts can often annoy recipients and complicate communication.

"It's really vital that you know your audience," says etiquette expert Thomas Farley. "Even small choices like punctuation can completely change how your message comes across."

The research found that text abbreviations irritate people across all age groups—not just older generations. Psychologist Dr. Nava Silton explains that while shortcuts may save time for the sender, they often force recipients to spend extra effort decoding the message.

Tips for better texting:

Use abbreviations sparingly

Ensure your recipient knows the shorthand

When in doubt, write it out

Save important conversations for in-person discussions

Taking a few extra seconds to type complete words could help your message resonate better, whether you’re texting a colleague, friend, or family member.

