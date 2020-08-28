Study: Children aren’t at high risk of dying or severe illness from coronavirus

article

A new study says that children and teens are less likely to get severely ill or die when infected with the coronavirus.

Researchers from the United Kingdom looked at data from roughly 650 children and teens under the age of 19 who were admitted to hospitals across the UK between January and July.

They found that about 18 percent of children and teens needed critical care.

The fatality rate for study participants was about 1 percent, compared with 27 percent of patients of all ages.

"This demonstrates what has been shown in other parts of the world, that the vast majority of children get minimal or no symptoms with COVID-19," said Professor Athimalaipet Ramanan of the University of Bristol.

The most common symptoms among young patients were fever, cough, nausea or vomiting, and shortness of breath.

Advertisement

“The study is reassuring," said Dr. Liz Whittaker of Imperial College London. "It echoes other studies which have reported low numbers of COVID infection over a 6 month period."