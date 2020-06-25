Expand / Collapse search

Study: Asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers can still spread the virus on surfaces

Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus
FOX 5 NY
article

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH)

According to a study from China, asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers can spread the virus on surfaces.

Researchers in China analyzed surfaces and air quality from six negative-pressure non-intensive care unit rooms, holding both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Although the air samples were negative, roughly 39 percent of surface samples were positive for the virus.

Scientists say that the study sheds light on the importance of rigorous environment cleaning to help control the spread of the virus.

The study was published on June 24 in the journal “M-Sphere.”

The virus has been blamed for over 122,000 U.S. deaths — the world's highest toll — and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------