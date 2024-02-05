Student stabbed at Hackensack High School; shelter in place initiated

An investigation is underway after a New Jersey high school student was stabbed in Hackensack.

In a letter to parents, school leaders say there was an "unfortunate incident" involving two students.

"Today, there was an unfortunate incident involving two Hackensack High School students that resulted in one student being transported to the area hospital for treatment of injuries," Dr. Thomas McBryde Jr. and The Hackensack Board of Education said in the letter.

School leaders confirmed in the letter that the student is in stable condition and is getting treatment.

"In response to the incident, Hackensack High School initiated a shelter-in-place to ensure the safety of students and staff while the situation was thoroughly investigated," Dr. Thomas McBryde Jr. and The Hackensack Board of Education said.

So far, there is no information on the exact cause of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.