Student from NY dies after choking during hot dog eating contest

article

A Tufts University student died after she fell unconscious at a charity fundraiser hot dog eating contest.

Madie Nicpon, a native of Suffern, New York, choked on one of the hot dogs. She died at the hospital a day after the tragic incident on Saturday afternoon, according to LoHud.

The president of Tufts issued a statement saying: "Madie was a biopsychology major, a member of the women’s lacrosse team, and an active member of our community. In the face of this painful loss, our hearts go out to Madie’s family and friends."

The lacrosse team posted on Instagram: "Madie will be remembered as a bright light, a social butterfly, an amazing teammate, a kind and generous person, a wonderful sister and daughter and a Jumbo that we can all aspire to emulate. She will be missed every day."

The contest was reportedly part of a "Play for Pink" breast cancer awareness fundraiser. It was being held at an off-campus home.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $150,000.