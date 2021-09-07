Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
6
Rip Current Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 PM EDT until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County

Strong earthquake hits near Acapulco

Published 
Earthquakes
FOX 5 NY
article

(USGS Map)

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near Acapulco, the popular resort city, on Tuesday night. The earthquake shook buildings nearly 200 miles away in Mexico City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) inland from the resort city.

The ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of Mexico City but was less evident in other parts. Authorities said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

"Located atop three of the large tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active regions," USGS states in its tectonic summary of the country. "The relative motion of these crustal plates causes frequent earthquakes and occasional volcanic eruptions."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App