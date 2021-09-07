Strong earthquake hits near Acapulco

article

A powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico near Acapulco, the popular resort city, on Tuesday night. The earthquake shook buildings nearly 200 miles away in Mexico City.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) inland from the resort city.

The ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of Mexico City but was less evident in other parts. Authorities said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.

"Located atop three of the large tectonic plates, Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active regions," USGS states in its tectonic summary of the country. "The relative motion of these crustal plates causes frequent earthquakes and occasional volcanic eruptions."

