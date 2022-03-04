Expand / Collapse search

FDR Drive deadly crash brings traffic to a crawl

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 7:36AM
Upper East Side
FOX 5 NY

Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a car crash that resulted in a fire on the FDR Drive at 74th Street.

NEW YORK - Traffic delays were extensive on the FDR Drive Friday morning following a deadly vehicle fire at 74th Street in Manhattan.

Only one lane was open in both directions as of 6 a.m.

Two people were killed, and a third was seriously injured in a crash just before 5 a.m. that resulted in a fire, said police.

Motorists were advised to avoid the FDR Drive.

SkyFox was over the scene where police vehicles surrounded the charred vehicle.

It was not clear what lead to the crash.

FDR Drive Closure

All northbound lanes of the FDR Drive were closed following a deadly car fire. Only one southbound lane was open.