FDR Drive deadly crash brings traffic to a crawl

Traffic delays were extensive on the FDR Drive Friday morning following a deadly vehicle fire at 74th Street in Manhattan.

Only one lane was open in both directions as of 6 a.m.

Two people were killed, and a third was seriously injured in a crash just before 5 a.m. that resulted in a fire, said police.

Motorists were advised to avoid the FDR Drive.

SkyFox was over the scene where police vehicles surrounded the charred vehicle.

It was not clear what lead to the crash.